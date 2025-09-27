BREAKING,
News|Donald Trump

US to revoke Colombian President Petro’s visa over actions in New York City

The Colombian leader was filmed joining thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters outside UN headquarters in New York.

FILE PHOTO: Colombian President Gustavo Petro addresses pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza outside U.N. headquarters during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo
Colombian President Gustavo Petro addresses pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza outside UN headquarters during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York City, US, on Friday [Bing Guan/Reuters]

By Alastair McCready and News Agencies

Published On 27 Sep 2025

Save

The United States Department of State has said it will revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, citing his “reckless and incendiary actions”.

“Earlier today, Colombian president [Gustavo Petro] stood on a NYC [New York City] street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence,” the department said in a post on X.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

The post did not provide specific details on Petro’s alleged offence, but footage circulated widely on social media showed the Colombian leader joining thousands of pro-Palestine protesters outside UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the fourth day of the UN General Assembly’s General Debate on Friday, delivering a defiant speech as he told world leaders Israel must be allowed to “finish the job” in Gaza and lambasting Western states’ “disgraceful decision” to recognise a Palestinian state.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.

Advertisement