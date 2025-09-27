US to revoke Colombian President Petro’s visa over actions in New York City

The Colombian leader was filmed joining thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters outside UN headquarters in New York.

The United States Department of State has said it will revoke the visa of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, citing his “reckless and incendiary actions”.

“Earlier today, Colombian president [Gustavo Petro] stood on a NYC [New York City] street and urged U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence,” the department said in a post on X.

The post did not provide specific details on Petro’s alleged offence, but footage circulated widely on social media showed the Colombian leader joining thousands of pro-Palestine protesters outside UN headquarters in New York on Friday.

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the fourth day of the UN General Assembly’s General Debate on Friday, delivering a defiant speech as he told world leaders Israel must be allowed to “finish the job” in Gaza and lambasting Western states’ “disgraceful decision” to recognise a Palestinian state.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.