Native Americans condemn Pentagon move to preserve Wounded Knee medals

The Battle of Wounded Knee, also known as the Wounded Knee Massacre, took place in South Dakota in 1890.

The National Congress of American Indians has strongly condemned a Pentagon review that decided against revoking medals awarded to US soldiers at the 1890 Battle of Wounded Knee, an event which many historians consider a massacre.

“Celebrating war crimes is not patriotic. This decision undermines truth-telling, reconciliation, and the healing that Indian Country and the United States still need,” Larry Wright Jr, the Congress’s executive director, said in a statement issued on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump’s secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, said in a video posted on X late Thursday that a review panel had recommended allowing the soldiers to keep their medals, in a study completed last year, and that he followed that recommendation.

“We’re making it clear that they deserve those medals. This decision is now final, and their place in our nation’s history is no longer up for debate,” Hegseth said.

The defence secretary criticised his predecessor for not making the same decision, saying that the former Pentagon chief was more interested in being “politically correct than historically correct”.

The Wounded Knee Massacre

The Battle of Wounded Knee, also known as the Wounded Knee Massacre, took place on December 29, 1890, in South Dakota, when US soldiers killed and wounded more than 300 Lakota Sioux men, women, and children.

The events at Wounded Knee marked the end of the Indian Wars, during which Native Americans were coerced into ceding their lands and then forced onto reservations.

Advertisement

Lloyd Austin, who was defence secretary in the administration of US President Joe Biden, had ordered a review of the military honours, but had not made a final decision before leaving office in January.

In 1990, Congress passed a resolution expressed “deep regret” for the conflict.

“It is proper and timely for the Congress of the United States of America to acknowledge … the historic significance of the Massacre at Wounded Knee Creek, to express its deep regret to the Sioux people and in particular to the descendants of the victims and survivors for this terrible tragedy,” the resolution said.

Hegseth has taken aim at diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the Pentagon since he took office.

The Pentagon has ended commemorations of identity month celebrations, like Native American History Month and Black History Month.

The Pentagon drew fire earlier this year for briefly erasing online references to the Navajo Code Talkers, who developed an unbreakable code that helped Allied forces win World War II.