Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon among names in new Epstein documents

One calendar entry, dated December 6, 2014, reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”.

Democrats on the oversight committee of the United States House of Representatives have released the daily schedules of deceased high-society sex offender Jeffrey Epstein from 2010 to 2019, showing that he planned to meet with prominent Republican Party donors Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, as well as conservative media commentator Steve Bannon.

Democrats on the key investigative House Oversight Committee said on Friday that 8,544 documents – including phone message logs, flight logs, transaction records and daily schedules – were retrieved through a congressional subpoena filed in August.

A statement accompanying the release said the daily schedules “include mentions of possible contact between Jeffrey Epstein and prominent figures like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Prince Andrew”.

“It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world,” Oversight Committee spokesperson Sara Guerrero said in the statement.

“Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims,” Guerrero said.

“Oversight Democrats will not stop until we identify everyone complicit in Epstein’s heinous crimes. It’s past time for Attorney General [Pam] Bondi to release all the files now,” she said.

According to the statement, the documents show that Thiel, a billionaire venture capitalist, and Bannon had “scheduled meetings with Epstein”. There was also mention of a “pending trip” by tech billionaire Musk to Epstein’s infamous island, Little St James, where many women said they were abused.

Advertisement

One calendar entry – dated December 6, 2014 – reads: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)”.

Also mentioned in the documents is disgraced British royal, Prince Andrew, who was listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet in 2000 in a flight from New York to Palm Beach, Florida, along with Epstein’s longtime partner and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The daily schedules released on Friday do not indicate whether Epstein’s meetings with Musk, Thiel and Bannon took place, and no accusations of any wrongdoing were levelled against the three men or Prince Andrew.

Referencing a news story about the documents on X, Musk said: “This is false.”

Thiel, Bannon and Prince Andrew have yet to comment.

In 2022, the British royal settled a US lawsuit brought against him by the late Virginia Giuffre – a prominent Epstein accuser who took her own life in April – accusing him of sexual abuse when she was a teen.

Financial disclosures in the newly released files also showed “possible evidence” that Epstein made payments to masseuses on behalf of someone named “Andrew”.

The Oversight Committee said further review of the documents, which were partially redacted to protect the identity of victims and the ongoing investigation, is “ongoing”.

Epstein died by suicide in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

His death has become the source of conspiracy theories due to his connections to America’s rich and powerful, including, allegedly, US President Donald Trump.

The Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case has only fuelled anger and concern over a cover-up, with the Department of Justice announcing in July it would not publish files from its investigation, reneging on earlier promises from Trump and his allies to do so.

In now-deleted posts from June, part of a very public rupture between Musk and Trump, which appears now to have been resolved, the billionaire X owner claimed the US president was blocking the Epstein files’ release as he featured in them.

The calendar entries released on Friday for Epstein’s purported planned meetings with Musk, Thiel and Bannon referenced periods that came before he was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in 2019, but after he pleaded guilty to state-level prostitution charges and soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.