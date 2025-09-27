At least 31 dead, over 50 injured at Indian actor-politician Vijay’s rally

Vijay, who is a well-known actor and goes by only one name, launched a political party last year.

At least 36 people have been killed and more than 50 injured on Saturday at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay, who is campaigning for election, state officials said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said eight children and 16 women were among the 36 people who died in the district of Karur in Tamil Nadu during a political rally by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, Vijay’s party.

Large crowds had gathered for the meeting, part of Vijay’s ongoing state tour for his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Vijay, who is a well-known actor and goes by only one name, launched a political party last year and began campaigning this month in advance of state elections that are to be held early next year.

State lawmaker Senthil Balaji told reporters that 58 people were hospitalised after what he said was a stampede. He added that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit the area on Sunday.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable actors for three decades, has drawn massive crowds to his public meetings since launching his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in 2024, which has targeted both the state governing party DMK and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. He is campaigning before state elections that are to be held in early 2026.

Videos from local media show thousands of people surrounding a large campaign vehicle on top of which Vijay is seen standing and speaking.

Advertisement

During the rally, visuals showed Vijay throwing water bottles from the top of the vehicle to fainting supporters and calling for police help when the crowd became uncontrollable.

“My heart is broken; I am in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow,” Vijay wrote on X.

At least 44 doctors from the nearby districts of Tiruchirappalli and Salem were sent to Karur, media reports added.

Stalin has announced 1 million Indian rupees ($11,280) each to the families of the victims who died in the incident and set up an inquiry panel.

This is not the first time Vijay’s rallies have faced safety concerns. At least six deaths were reported by media following the first meeting of his political party when it was launched in October last year.

Despite police-imposed restrictions, including limits on convoy size and venue changes, the sheer scale of public turnout has repeatedly overwhelmed local infrastructure.