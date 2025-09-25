Why have Spain and Italy sent ships to assist the Gaza Sumud flotilla?

Spanish and Italian decisions to send ships to assist Gaza flotilla sign of increased pro-Palestinian sentiment in Europe.

Italy and Spain have decided this week to dispatch naval vessels to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla on its way to break Israel’s siege of Gaza.

The unprecedented move to support a flotilla headed towards the Palestinian enclave comes after repeated attacks against the Sumud Flotilla, including a drone attack early on Wednesday.

Israel is widely believed to be behind the attacks. However, in keeping with many of its suspected overseas operations, the government has not commented. Israeli rhetoric against the flotilla, however, has escalated.

Early in the voyage, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the activists on board “terrorists” and said they should be treated as such. More recently, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has repeatedly urged the flotilla to unload its cargo in Israeli territory, described the effort to deliver aid as a “jihadist initiative”.

So how much danger is the flotilla in, and will the Spanish and Italian naval ships make any difference?

Here’s what we know:

How much risk is there to the flotilla?

The Global Sumud Flotilla has said it expects an “imminent” Israeli attack now that it is nearing Gaza. Israel itself has said it will “not allow any vessel to enter the active combat zone” and breach its naval blockade of Gaza.

Three previous attempts to similarly deliver aid to Gaza this year have been intercepted by Israeli forces.

In May, the Conscience was attacked and forced to return to port in Malta after being targeted by drones. An attempt in June was also blocked by Israel when the Madleen was intercepted in international waters and its crew detained. A third attempt in July by the Handala was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters and its crew detained.

What have the Italian and Spanish governments said?

Speaking outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has been among Israel’s most prominent critics, told reporters: “The government of Spain demands that international law be complied with and that the right of its citizens to navigate the Mediterranean under safe conditions be respected.”

The position of Italy and its right-wing government, which has often backed Israel, is less clear. Despite the presence of a number of Italian citizens, including parliamentarians, on board the flotilla, Italy’s military support for the mission appears conditional.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the flotilla’s mission as “gratuitous, dangerous and irresponsible” and, speaking outside the UN on Wednesday, urged the flotilla to hand over its aid in Cyprus to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which would then distribute it. That was rejected by the Global Sumud Flotilla.

But Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Wednesday said sending the navy ship was “an act of humanity”.

“It is not an act of war. It is not a provocation. It is an act of humanity, which is a duty of a state towards its citizens,” he said in parliament.

How popular is support for Palestine in Spain and Italy?

Both Spain and Italy have large pro-Palestinian movements that have been galvanised by Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Mass protests and port blockades were held in Italy over the weekend, highlighting mass support for the Palestinian cause in the country, even as the Italian government refuses to follow many of its European neighbours in recognising Palestinian statehood.

In Spain, support on the streets for Palestine has translated into official government support – with Sanchez becoming one of the most vocal world leaders in criticising Israel. The prime minister has approved a full arms embargo on Israel and has called for Israel to not be allowed to compete in international sport.

A cycling team named after Israel led to large protests in this month’s Vuelta race across Spain – demonstrations that were backed by Sanchez.

So what are the ships and why are they there?

Italy originally sent the naval frigate Virginio Fasan, which neared the flotilla before being replaced by the frigate Alpino.

The Italian navy has said the vessel sent by Italy would not have any escort duties.

The Spanish patrol vessel Furor sailed from the Spanish port city of Cartagena on Thursday, headed for the eastern Mediterranean.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Spain had accepted a request from Belgium to assist Belgian citizens on board the flotilla and was holding conversations with Ireland on the same topic. He added that the Global Sumud Flotilla was a humanitarian mission and did not pose a threat to anyone.

Is international law on the flotilla’s side?

Under international law, civilians engaged in delivering humanitarian aid, such as the volunteers on board the flotilla, are protected under the terms of the Geneva Convention.

According to the flotilla’s organisers, any attack on the flotilla would constitute a breach of both international law and the provisional order instructions of the International Court of Justice in January 2024 instructing Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The flotilla receives additional protection under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. This guarantees freedom of navigation and “innocent passage” in territorial waters as long as the flotilla does not threaten peace or security.

Under maritime law, the Italian and Spanish vessels may act as deterrents and assist in any search and rescue operations but otherwise have to operate within strict legal limits. In practice, these rules restrict their role to protecting and supporting the flotilla without encroaching upon Israeli territory.