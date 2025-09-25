Seychelles to vote with sovereignty, environment and drugs on agenda

Voting has begun in the outlying islands, with polling stations on the three main islands opening this weekend.

Voting has begun in the Seychelles‘ elections, with incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan hoping to win a second term leading the strategically located African archipelago.

Polls opened in outlying islands and for some essential workers on Thursday. Ballot stations on the three main islands open on Saturday and results are due on Sunday in elections that will select a president and parliament, and are dominated by concerns over sovereignty, the environment and drugs.

About 73,000 voters will choose from eight presidential candidates and 125 challengers for the 35-seat National Assembly, in which Ramkalawan hopes to maintain a majority for his Linyon Demokratik Seselwa coalition.

Africa’s wealthiest country per capita is an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. Its location makes it a target for investment from, and security cooperation with, China, Gulf nations and India.

Ramkalawan has steered the tourism-dependent economy through a post-pandemic recovery and says he wants a second five-year term to build the economy further, and boost social development and environmental sustainability.

His main rival for the presidency, Patrick Herminie of the United Seychelles Party that governed from 1977 to 2020, served as speaker of the National Assembly from 2007 to 2016.

Key issues

A severe narcotics crisis, environmental challenges and questions about sovereignty are among the key issues for voters.

A 2017 United Nations report identified the archipelago as a major drug transhipment point. The 2023 Global Organized Crime Index cited Seychelles as having one of the world’s highest rates of heroin addiction.

Advertisement

The Agency for Prevention of Drug Abuse and Rehabilitation (APDAR) estimates there are about 6,000 users, though analysts suggest addiction rates are closer to 10 percent of its 120,000 population.

Critics say governmental efforts have long failed to deal with the issue, particularly scrutinising the tenure of former APDAR chairman, Herminie.

Sovereignty is another concern, with investment projects raising complaints.

Activists have filed a constitutional case against the government’s long-term lease of part of Assumption Island to a Qatari company for a luxury hotel and airstrip.

Critics say the deal, which affects an island near the UNESCO heritage site of Aldabra Atoll, favours foreign interests over Seychelles’ welfare and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, environmental groups are demanding greater transparency from the government, citing emerging issues like dredging and harm to local wildlife.

If none of the presidential contenders secures 50 percent + 1 in the vote, a run-off will follow between the top two.