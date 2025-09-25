Madagascar imposes curfew after violent protests against water, power cuts

Police fire rubber bullets and tear gas as hundreds protest chronic power outages in the island country.

Authorities in Madagascar have imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the capital, Antananarivo, following protests against frequent power outages and water shortages that turned violent.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their anger over persistent power cuts, which often leave homes and businesses without electricity for over 12 hours. Police used rubber bullets and tear gas to quash the demonstrations.

The protesters barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres. By Thursday afternoon, there were reported incidents of looting at various retailers, appliance stores and banks across the 1.4-million-strong capital.

Several stations for the country’s new cable car system were also set on fire.

Local media reported on Thursday that three homes of politicians known to be close to President Andry Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters.

Authorities banned the demonstration on Wednesday, citing the risk of public disorder, and police patrolled the capital in large numbers from early Thursday.

“There are, unfortunately, individuals taking advantage of the situation to destroy other people’s property,” General Angelo Ravelonarivo, who heads a joint security body that includes the police and the military, said in a statement he read on privately owned Real TV late on Thursday.

To protect “the population and their belongings,” the security forces decided to impose a curfew from 7pm to 5am (16:00-02:00 GMT) “until public order is restored,” the statement said.

Madagascar, an island nation in the Indian Ocean, is mired in poverty, and some people blame the government of Rajoelina, who was reelected in 2023, for not improving conditions.

Some 75 percent of the country’s estimated 30 million population lived below the poverty line in 2022, according to the World Bank.

“Water and electricity are basic human needs.” “Let us speak out.” “Malagasy people, wake up.” These were some of the messages displayed on the protesters’ placards.

It was unclear how many people were injured during the rallies or whether there were any fatalities.

The protest movement, dominated mostly by the youth, started gaining traction a few days ago on social media platforms, mainly Facebook.

In the country’s provinces, unrest was also reported at the offices of the national water and electricity company, which is seen by protesters as the root of the country’s problems.