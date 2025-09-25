In a first, Polish climber skis down Everest without supplemental oxygen

Andrzej Bargiel, braving heavy snowfall, glided down the world’s highest mountain on his third attempt.

Poland’s Andrzej Bargiel has become the first climber to ski down the world’s highest mountain without supplemental oxygen, his team and expedition organiser say.

Bargiel glided down Mount Everest’s snowy slopes after reaching the summit of the 8,849-metre (29,032ft) mountain on Monday.

“I am on top of the highest mountain in the world, and I’m going to descend it on skis,” Bargiel said in a video taken before his descent and posted on Instagram early on Thursday.

Everest has seen a handful of ski descents but never a continuous downhill without additional oxygen.

In 2000, Slovenian Davorin Karnicar made the first full ski descent from Everest’s summit to base camp using bottled oxygen.

Chhang Dawa Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, which organised the latest expedition, said Bargiel skied down to Camp 2, spent a night and then reached the base camp on skis the next day.

“This was extremely challenging, and no one had done it before,” Sherpa told the AFP news agency.

Heavy snowfall forced Bargiel to spend 16 hours above 8,000 metres (26,250ft), known as the “death zone” because thin air and low oxygen levels heighten the risk of altitude sickness.

He was greeted with a khada, a traditional Buddhist scarf, when he arrived at the base camp.

“Sky is the limit? Not for Poles! Andrzej Bargiel has just skied down Mount Everest,” Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X.

Bargiel’s team said in a statement that he had made history and called it a “groundbreaking milestone in the world of ski mountaineering”.

Bargiel started eyeing Everest a year after he became the first person to ski down Pakistan’s K2, the second highest mountain in the world, in 2018.

But a dangerous overhanging serac forced him to abandon his 2019 attempt. He returned in 2022, but high winds hindered his plans.

The daredevil adventurer has been on a quest to make ski descents of the highest mountains in the world under his Hic Sunt Leones project, a Latin phrase for “here are lions” and used to refer to uncharted territories.

In Pakistan, he has skied down all four of Karakoram’s mountains that are higher than 8,000 metres and also skied off Nepal’s Manaslu and Shishapangma in Tibet.

Autumn expeditions on Everest are rare because of snowier terrain, shorter and colder days and a narrow summit window compared with the busy spring.