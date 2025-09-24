WHO debunks Trump claim on autism link to paracetamol during pregnancy

US President Donald Trump has linked childhood vaccine use and paracetamol use by pregnant women to autism.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has debunked United States President Donald Trump’s claim of a possible link between autism and the use of paracetamol during pregnancy.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organisation emphasised that there was “currently no conclusive scientific evidence” that found a link between the disorder and the popular painkiller.

“Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen [also known as paracetamol] use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established,” it stated.

“WHO recommends that all women continue to follow advice of their doctors or health workers, who can help assess individual circumstances and recommend necessary medicines,” the statement added.

On Monday, Trump linked childhood vaccine use and taking paracetamol by women who are pregnant to autism during a news conference.

“I want to say it like it is, don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it,” Trump said, using the brand name of paracetamol in the US.

“Other things that we recommend, or certainly I do anyway, is … don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your life,” he said, referring to vaccines.

The president’s team suggested leucovorin, a type of vitamin B9, as a treatment for autism symptoms.

But Trump’s unexpected announcement was condemned by health groups.

In a statement, the Coalition of Autism Scientists said: “The data cited do not support the claim that Tylenol causes autism and leucovorin is a cure, and only stoke fear and falsely suggest hope when there is no simple answer.”

But Trump, who made the announcement standing with Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, a staunch vaccine critic, called for the re-examination of the link between vaccines and autism – a claim that has been repeatedly debunked by medical experts.

The maker of Tylenol, Kenvue, issued a statement “strongly” disagreeing with Trump’s announcement.

“We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers and parents,” Kenvue said.

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service also issued a statement referring to Trump’s claim and reiterated that there was “no robust evidence to support this claim”.