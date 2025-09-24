‘Ukraine is only first’: Zelenskyy warns against Putin’s expansionist goals

Ukraine’s leader urges global action against what he says are Russia’s plans to expand war across Europe in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the world is in “the most destructive arms race in history” as he calls on the international community to act against Russia now, asserting in his address to the United Nations General Assembly that President Vladimir Putin wants to expand his war in Europe.

“Ukraine is only the first, and now Russian drones are already flying across Europe, and Russian operations are already spreading across countries, and Putin wants to continue this war by expanding it,” Zelenskyy said on Wednesday at UN headquarters in New York.

The Ukrainian president’s speech was one of the most anticipated at this year’s UNGA after Russia has repeatedly breached European Union airspace, testing the NATO alliance on its eastern flank.

Moscow has denied the claims of incursions into NATO members’ airspace, accusing European powers of levying baseless accusations.

Zelenskyy’s comments came a day after he met with United States President Donald Trump, who expressed support for Ukraine’s efforts and criticised Russia.

Trump said on Tuesday that he believed Ukraine could win back all the territory it has lost to Russia, a dramatic shift from the US leader’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end the war.

“Yesterday, we had a good meeting. President Trump and I also spoke with many other strong leaders, and together, we can change a lot. … I appreciate the support we are receiving,” Zelenskyy told UNGA.

Despite expressing his concerns over the global arms race, the Ukrainian leader said weapons will make the difference in the war with Russia, not international law.

Advertisement

“If a nation wants peace, it still has to work on weapons. It’s sick, but that’s the reality,” Zelenskyy said. “Not international law, not cooperation – weapons decide who survives.”

Highlighting the use of artificial intelligence (AI), Zelenskyy said there would be no “place left on Earth that’s still safe” if there are no “real security guarantees” and a strong platform for international security.

“We need global rules now for how AI can be used in weapons, and this is just as urgent as preventing the spread of nuclear weapons,” he said while calling for international cooperation to be restored.

Zelenskyy warns about Moldova

The Ukrainian president warned that the Kremlin is threatening neighbouring Moldova’s independence with an alleged plot to stir domestic unrest.

Russian troops continue to be deployed in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria, long stoking concerns that Russia could invade the country of 2.3 million people.

“Europe cannot afford to lose Moldova too,” Zelenskyy said.

“For Europe, supporting Moldova’s stability is not costly, but failing to do so will come at a much higher price. That’s why the EU needs to help Moldova now with funding and energy support, not just words or political gestures,” he added.