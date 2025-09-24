At least one person killed in shooting at US immigration facility in Texas

US officials say the suspected sniper also died from a ‘self-inflicted gunshot wound’.

One person has died and at least two more have been critically wounded after being shot by a suspected sniper at a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Dallas, Texas.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the incident on Wednesday in a statement on X, saying there were “multiple injuries and fatalities” and that the suspected shooter was dead from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”.

“The preliminary investigation determined that a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building,” Noem’s statement said.

“There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Field Office. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” she said.

“While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families.”

“Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene. The suspect is deceased,” the Dallas Police Department confirmed on X.

Local ABC affiliate WFAA reported that the gunman was found dead on the roof of a nearby building.

Police responded to the federal facility in northwest Dallas at about 7:30am (12:30 GMT).

Local media reports said the victims were in a critical condition. ICE has not yet released an official statement.

US Vice President JD Vance said in a post on X that the “obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop”.

“I’m praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families,” he added.

ICE, a federal agency under the Department of Homeland Security, is tasked with enforcing immigration laws and conducting criminal investigations.

Its operations have been the subject of controversy and protests in recent years, particularly since the re-election of President Donald Trump and his subsequent crackdown on migrants and refugees, a cornerstone of his administration’s policies.

Human Rights Watch has previously said ICE detention officers and private contractor guards treat detainees in a “degrading and dehumanizing manner”.

Al Jazeera has contacted ICE for comment.