Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,308
Here are the key events on day 1,308 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 24 Sep 2025
Here is how things stand on Wednesday, September 24:
Fighting
- Ukrainian drones attacked the Salavat petrochemical complex, controlled by energy giant Gazprom, in Russia’s Bashkortostan, causing a fire, regional Governor Radiy Khabirov said on Wednesday via his Telegram channel.
- Ukraine’s military struck two Russian oil distribution facilities in the Bryansk and Samara regions, as well as a military airfield in Russia-occupied Crimea, Kyiv’s general staff said on Telegram.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence said its troops hit bases of Ukrainian special forces and foreign mercenaries in retaliation for Ukraine’s strike on Crimea.
- Russian forces also took control of the village of Pereizne in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
- Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost all off-site power on Tuesday for the 10th time, prompting the Ministry of Energy to call for decisive international action to secure the removal of occupying Russian forces from the site to restore nuclear safety in the region.
Politics and diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday at the United Nations headquarters that Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia, a major change of stance from his previous calls for Kyiv to make land concessions.
- Trump also said the US would continue to supply weapons to NATO for the alliance “to do what they want with them”, posting on his Truth Social platform following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York.
- Zelenskyy said he was surprised by Trump’s comments made earlier in the day and said it was a very positive signal that the US would be with Ukraine until the end of the war.
- Zelenskyy added that the US leader could be a “game-changer” for Ukraine, as there was an understanding “that President Trump is ready to give Ukraine security guarantees after this war will finish”.
- The Ukrainian president also met the US special presidential envoy, Keith Kellogg, to discuss procurement of weapons from the US and mutually beneficial agreements on drones, according to Zelenskyy’s post on X.
- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Trump agreed on the need to quickly cut Russia’s revenues from fossil fuels – possibly by the end of the year, speaking to the US president on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
Regional security
- NATO issued a stern warning to Russia on Tuesday against what it called an “increasingly irresponsible” string of violations of its member states’ airspace, adding that it would employ “military and non-military” measures to defend itself.
- NATO said “our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad”, the provision in the alliance’s founding treaty that commits all member states to mutual defence in the event of an attack on any one of them.
- European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said “every country has the right to defend itself and act accordingly” if Russian planes violate airspace.
- Michael Waltz, the new US envoy to the UN, emphasised the US and its allies will “defend every inch of NATO territory”. He was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss accusations of a Russian airspace violation.