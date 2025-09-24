Iran’s president vows to never build a nuclear bomb in his UNGA speech

Masoud Pezeshkian accused the UK, France and Germany of acting ‘at the behest of the United States of America’.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has told the United Nations General Assembly that Tehran will “never seek to build a nuclear bomb”, as diplomatic efforts are under way to avert the so-called “snapback” sanctions on Tehran over the country’s nuclear programme.

The remarks on Wednesday came as a 30-day process launched by the United Kingdom, France and Germany to restore UN sanctions against Iran approaches its September 27 deadline.

The three European powers, known as the E3, accuse Tehran of failing to comply with a 2015 deal with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear arms.

The E3 have said they would delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months if Iran restores access for UN nuclear inspectors, addresses concerns about its enriched uranium stockpile and engages in talks with the United States.

Iran has previously pointed to US President Donald Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the air strikes on Iran in June as reasons for scaling back its previous commitments.

In his speech at the UN, Pezeshkian went on to accuse the E3 of acting “at the behest of the United States of America”.

“In doing so, they set aside good faith,” he told the assembly. “They circumvented legal obligations. They sought to portray Iran’s lawful remedial measures taken in response to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA [the Iran nuclear deal] and to Europe’s breach and other incapacity as a gross violation.”

In a recorded speech on Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reiterated that Tehran is not seeking to build nuclear weapons, but ruled out talks with the US, saying, “This is not a negotiation. It is a diktat, an imposition.”

12-day war

In his address, Pezeshkian went on to condemn the Israeli and the US surprise attacks that sparked the 12-day war.

Several senior Iranian military figures were killed in the war, which also weakened the country’s defences.

More than 1,000 Iranians were killed when Israel launched air strikes and violated Tehran’s sovereignty, which it claimed was a preemptive act of “self-defence” to target Iran’s nuclear programme.

Israel has been accused of disregarding the sovereignty of neighbouring Arab countries, as it has attacked multiple countries, including Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Qatar. The Israeli strikes on Iran were its biggest military offensive in recent years, drawing retaliation from Tehran.

“The Iranian nation has time and again demonstrated that it shall never bow before aggressors,” Pezeshkian said.

He added that during the war, “the patriotic and valiant people of Iran laid bare before the aggressors the fallacy and self-delusion of their arrogant calculations.”

‘Greater Israel’ ambitions

The second day of the UN General Assembly’s annual debate featured speeches by leaders including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Argentina’s Javier Milei, and Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Israel’s war on Gaza has dominated both days, with Pezeshkian using his address to denounce Israeli rhetoric about establishing a “greater Israel,” which he said refers to expanding control over Palestinian land and creating “buffer” zones in neighbouring countries.

“After nearly two years of genocide, mass starvation, the perpetuation of apartheid within the occupied territories and aggression against its neighbours, the ludicrous and delusional scheme of a ‘greater Israel’ is being proclaimed with brazenness by the highest echelons of that regime,” he said.

He added that Israel’s recent attacks on neighbouring countries showed it was no longer seeking security through normalisation.

“Israel and its sponsors no longer even content themselves with normalisation through political means. Rather, they impose their presence through naked force, and have styled it peace through strength,” the Iranian president said.

He closed his address by pledging that Iran is ready to cooperate with international partners and emerge from isolation.

“Iran is a steadfast partner and a trustworthy companion for all peace-seeking countries of friendship and a partnership grounded not in fleeting expediency but in dignity, trust and a shared future,” he said.

“Let us, together with you, turn threads into opportunities.”