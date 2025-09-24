In his first UN speech, Syria’s al-Sharaa urges end to all sanctions

The Syrian president calls for ‘complete lifting of sanctions’ as he becomes the country’s first head of state to speak at the gathering in nearly 60 years.

Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has called for the lifting of international sanctions in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, becoming the country’s first head of state to speak at the gathering in nearly 60 years.

“Syria is reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world,” al-Sharaa told world leaders on Wednesday, saying his country’s story was “filled with emotions, and it mixes pain with hope”.

“The Syrian story is a story of struggle between good and evil,” he added. “For long years, we’ve suffered injustice and deprivation and oppression. Then we rose in claiming our dignity.”

Syrians across the country came together to watch al-Sharaa’s speech.

“People gathered in front of large screens, watching a moment that can be described as historic: the first time a Syrian head of state addresses the UN General Assembly in almost 60 years,” Al Jazeera’s Abdullah Okaily said, reporting from Damascus.

“We cannot deny the celebratory moment and atmosphere inside Syria right now across different cities.

“Even now, you can hear the fireworks that are going on behind us. This is Syria coming back to the international community after years of suffering and isolation.”

Al-Sharaa took power in January after leading opposition fighters in toppling President Bashar al-Assad, ending his family’s five-decade rule. In his speech, al-Sharaa outlined steps taken in the months since: establishing new institutions, planning to hold elections and encouraging foreign investment.

Advertisement

“We call now for the complete lifting of sanctions, so that they no longer shackle the Syrian people,” he said.

The United States removed the Syrian armed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which al-Sharaa headed, from its list of “foreign terrorist organisations” in July, reflecting a shift in policy towards post-Assad Syria.

Al-Sharaa has since embarked on what observers described as a diplomatic charm offensive.

He travelled to Paris to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in May and had an audience with President Donald Trump in Riyadh a week later. During his state visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump pledged to lift sanctions on Syria. Weeks later, Trump signed an executive order to lift the decades-old sanctions.

But the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, legislation that imposed US sanctions on Damascus, remains in effect, and members of Congress are now debating whether to repeal it.

While in New York, al-Sharaa met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials. He also addressed the Concordia Annual Summit, a global forum held alongside the annual UN assembly.

Israeli strikes condemned

The Syrian leader condemned numerous Israeli strikes on his country since he took over in January. In his address, al-Sharaa said that despite the reforms his government has sought to oversee, “Israeli strikes and attacks against my country continue.”

“Israeli policies contradict the international supporting position for Syria,” he said, adding it “threatens new crises and struggles in our region”.

But said his government remains committed to dialogue.

“In the face of this aggression, Syria is committed to dialogue, and we are committed to the Disengagement of Forces Agreement of 1974, and we call on the international community to stand beside us in the face of these attacks,” he said.

Syria and Israel have been adversaries for decades with tensions rooted in Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967. Israel has launched more than 1,000 strikes on Syrian territory since al-Assad’s fall.

US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said on Tuesday that Israel and Syria were close to agreeing on a “de-escalation” arrangement.

The deal would see Israel halt its cross-border attacks in exchange for Syria agreeing not to move heavy equipment near the Israeli frontier.

Advertisement

Solidarity with Gaza

Israel’s war on Gaza has been at the top of the agenda during the General Assembly, and al-Sharaa voiced support for Palestinians, saying Syria stood “firmly with the people of Gaza, its children and women and all peoples facing violations and aggression”.

“We call for an immediate end to the war,” he told the assembly.

Al-Sharaa closed his address by reflecting on Syria’s own years of violence. “Let me affirm: The suffering Syria endured we wish upon no one. We are among the people most deeply aware of the horrors of war and destruction.”