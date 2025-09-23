Unification Church leader arrested in S Korean ex-first lady bribery case

Han Hak-ja is accused of ordering the church to bribe former First Lady Kim Keon Hee for favours for the church’s business interests.

The leader of South Korea’s Unification Church has been arrested over allegations of bribery in the form of luxury bags and an expensive necklace linked to the country’s former first lady.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Seoul’s prosecution said the arrest warrant had been issued over concerns that Han Hak-ja, 82, poses the “risk of tampering with evidence”.

Han has been accused of ordering the church to bribe the wife of removed President Yoon Suk Yeol, then-first lady Kim Keon Hee, for favours for the church’s business interests.

However, Han has denied the allegations and referred to them as “false information”.

After the arrest warrant was issued, Han was remanded in Seoul Detention Centre’s custody.

In a statement, the Unification Church wrote that they “humbly accept the court’s decision”.

“We will sincerely cooperate with the ongoing investigation and trial procedures to establish the truth, and we will do our utmost to take this as an opportunity to restore trust in our church,” it added.

“We deeply apologise for causing concern.”

Han is suspected of ordering her staff to deliver luxury gifts to Kim to curry favour with the former president. She also faces allegations of bribing a prominent MP with 100 million won ($72,000).

Called “True Mother” by followers, Han is the widow of Unification Church founder Sun Myung Moon, who died in 2012. Founded in 1954, the church has long been the subject of controversy and criticism.

Retaining a cult-like culture, followers are referred to disparagingly as “Moonies”. The church’s teachings are centred on Moon’s role as the second coming of Jesus Christ, and it conducts mass weddings.

The church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has followers around the world and controls companies in construction, healthcare, and media, among other sectors.

Meanwhile, former first lady Kim has been arrested on charges of bribery and stock market manipulation. Her husband, removed leader Yoon, is also in custody and is standing trial over his declaration of martial law in December.