South Korean Unification Church leader faces arrest in bribery case

The leader of South Korea’s controversial Unification Church attended a court hearing in advance of a decision to possibly issue a warrant for her arrest on corruption charges linked to the former first lady, Kim Keon Hee.

During the court proceedings on Monday, Han Hak-ja did not answer questions from reporters regarding allegations of bribery as she was pushed in a wheelchair, entering the Seoul Central District Court.

Han is accused of conspiring with a former church official to give 100 million won ($72,400) to People Power Party representative Kweon Seong-dong in 2022 in exchange for gaining favours for the church if Yoon Suk-yeol won the presidential election that year, which he did.

Han is also suspected of gifting luxury bags and a necklace to Yoon’s wife, Kim, by embezzling the church’s money while seeking favours.

If the court approves the warrant, Han will be imprisoned.

At the same time, a special prosecutor is investigating allegations that she directed the bribes with the former first lady for the church’s business interests.

Han has previously denied the allegation of giving jewellery and luxury bags to Kim, who is currently in detention.

The court’s decision is expected later on Monday or early Tuesday.

Called “True Mother” by followers, Han is the widow of Unification Church founder Moon Sun-myung, who died in 2012. Founded in 1954, the church has long been the subject of controversy and criticism.

Retaining a cult-like culture, followers are referred to disparagingly as “Moonies”. The church’s teachings are centred on Moon’s role as the second coming of Jesus Christ, and it conducts mass weddings.

The church, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, has followers around the world and controls companies in construction, healthcare, and media, among other sectors.

Kim, who is in detention, is also expected to go on trial this week for corruption from the time before and during her husband’s short-lived tenure in power.

The former first lady has also denied allegations against her, including receiving gifts from the church.

Yoon was ousted in April after being impeached for a failed martial law order last December to suppress political opponents. He is also in detention, facing a separate trial for insurrection.