Israel-Palestine two-state solution summit to be held as recognitions surge

Israel and the US are boycotting the UN-hosted event, but other countries are building on an earlier declaration.

France and Saudi Arabia are preparing to host a one-day summit at the United Nations, a day before the start of the General Assembly (UNGA), both of which will be heavily focused on Israel’s war on Gaza and the elusive two-state solution.

At the UN headquarters in New York, world leaders will convene on Monday to revive the long-stalled notion amid warnings that a contiguous Palestinian state could “vanish altogether” as a result of Israel’s hegemonic moves in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

France is expected to announce its official recognition of a Palestinian state, and others like Belgium are considering doing the same. It will come one day after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised Palestinian statehood in historic moves despite vehement opposition from Israel and the United States.

Israel and its top allies are boycotting the summit, with Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, describing the major multilateral event as a “circus” and sticking to Israel’s common refrain that such moves “reward terrorism”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy domestic political pressure amid the surge in recognition for a state of Palestine. Israeli media report his far-right government is considering partial or full annexation of the occupied West Bank in response, but that Netanyahu needs US support and cover, which he will seek while in New York for the UNGA.

The UN has expressed hope that the summit could “inject new momentum into efforts to establish a UN roadmap towards two states”.

Monday’s summit is expected to expand on the “New York Declaration” that was adopted by the UNGA earlier this month after a July conference co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. Israel and the US boycotted those international gatherings as well.

The seven-page declaration that was endorsed outlined “tangible, timebound, and irreversible steps” towards a two-state solution, while also condemning Hamas and calling on it to surrender, disarm, and release all captives held in Gaza. It further called for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza as Israel continues to starve the famine-stricken Palestinian people.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be a leading figure in the summit on Monday, but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to attend via videolink despite being a cohost.

In response to the growing global consensus against its genocidal war in Gaza and its occupation of the West Bank, Israel has been advancing plans to annex parts of the West Bank with the explicit aim of ending the prospects of a future Palestinian state.

Israeli diplomats have also teased possible measures specifically against France and Macron, telling Israeli media that they might close down the French consulate in Jerusalem, possibly expel French diplomats or limit intelligence cooperation.

Netanyahu has also lashed out at Macron, claiming that he is fuelling “the anti-Semitic fire” in France.

Qatar, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas but was bombed by Israel earlier this month, on Monday welcomed the announcements by the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal.

Israel has also only intensified its genocidal war in Gaza in response to the limited international mobilisation, particularly ramping up its ground invasion of Gaza City and deadly air and naval strikes across the besieged enclave.

The Israeli army killed at least 25 members of a Palestinian family in air raids on homes in Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood on Sunday while pushing forward with its tanks and claiming all attacks were hitting “terrorist” targets.