The announcement by President Emmanuel Macron comes as world leaders meet to revive the long-stalled two-state solution.

France has recognised a Palestinian state, joining several Western countries in doing so, ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York.

“France today recognises a State of Palestine,” Macron told the UN summit as the Palestinian delegation led an ovation, saying he was supporting “peace between the Israeli and Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority on hailed the French move as a “historic and courageous decision”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by the friendly Republic of France, considering it a historic and courageous decision that is consistent with international law and United Nations resolutions and supports ongoing efforts to achieve peace and implement the two-state solution,” the PA’s foreign ministry in Ramallah said in a statement.

Recognition by Australia, Britain, Canada and Portugal on Sunday piled pressure on Israel as it intensifies its genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 65,300 Palestinians, and turned the Palestinian enclave to ruins.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has criticised the recognition by Western governments, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying the move will “embolden [Hamas]” and make it harder to end the war.

Palestine is expected to top the agenda of the UNGA, to be attended by more than 140 world leaders. But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas won’t be able to attend, as the US has denied him a visa.

