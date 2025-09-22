Donald Trump to Rebecca Dunn: Who said what at Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

United States President Donald Trump and his supporters have paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona with speeches laden with religious and patriotic themes.

Trump described the cofounder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA as a martyr. Other speakers compared Kirk’s legacy to Jesus, Moses, George Washington and American civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, in stark contrast to critics who say he held racist, Islamophobic and misogynistic positions in life.

Kirk was assassinated on September 10, while speaking at an open-air event at Utah Valley University, by a gunman positioned on a nearby rooftop. Prosecutors have charged a 22-year-old man, Tyler Robinson, with the murder.

Kirk’s killing has spurred an angry debate over political violence and freedom of speech in the US, with Trump and his administration pledging to prosecute those who have criticised the activist or mocked his death, and companies – including media outlets – firing staff over comments about Kirk.

Here’s what Trump and other major speakers at Kirk’s memorial said on Sunday:

Trump called Kirk a martyr and the ‘greatest evangelist’

Trump was the final speaker to address the close-to-capacity crowd of about 70,000 in the Arizona football stadium, describing Kirk as a “martyr”.

“On that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal,” said Trump. “He’s a martyr now for American freedom.”

Trump also called for the return of religion to the US in his tribute to Kirk, whose faith as an evangelical Christian was central to his political advocacy, including his staunch pro-Israel views.

“And we have to bring back religion to America, because without borders, law and order and religion, you really don’t have a country any more,” said Trump.

Trump also railed against “commentators, influencers and others in our society” before saying, “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”

Erika Kirk called for forgiveness

In contrast to Trump, Kirk’s widow Erika, who is taking over as CEO of Turning Point USA, called for forgiveness for her husband’s alleged killer.

“I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do,” said Kirk. “The answer to hate is not hate.”

She also described how she plans to continue her husband’s legacy.

“Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion, and now his mission is my mission,” she said.

“Chapters will grow. Thousands of new ones will be created. Turning Point USA Faith will add thousands of new pastors and congregations.”

Rebecca Dunn recalled giving millions to Kirk

Rebecca Dunn, who, together with her late husband Bill Dunn, were early donors to Turning Point USA, said “Charlie felt like a son to me.” Bill Dunn was a trader, while Rebecca has largely been involved with conservative think tanks and philanthropy projects.

Rebecca Dunn said she first decided to donate to Kirk after he – as a 20-year-old – passed a challenge they set by raising $25,000 in two days. She and her husband went on to give him “multiple ‘challenge’ grants, each one larger than the previous, eventually growing into the millions”.

Anna Paulina Luna compared Kirk to Martin Luther King Jr

The US congresswoman from Florida credited Kirk with launching her political career by offering her a job with Turning Point USA, which “ultimately forged the path that led me to Congress”.

In her speech, Luna compared Kirk to the US’ first president, George Washington, assassinated Democratic President John F Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King.

“[Kirk’s] name will stand etched in the history besides the likes of JFK … and Dr King who marched into the jaws of hatred, sacrificing his safety and ultimately his life, to bend the arc of history towards justice,” said Luna.

Yet Luna’s tribute contrasted with Kirk’s own view of King, whom he rallied against in life, including in an 82-minute podcast episode titled “The Myth of MLK”, which described civil rights laws passed in the 1960s as “destructive”.

On Washington, Luna drew comparisons, saying the founding president “sacrificed his peaceful life at Mount Vernon to lead a militia and a small army against the mightiest empire on Earth, risking everything, his fortune, his family, his very life, to secure liberty for generations unborn”.

She said “Charlie poured out his youth, his energy and his unshakable resolve to awaken America’s youth from the slumber of complacency.”

Tucker Carlson compared Kirk to Jesus

The conservative commentator said Kirk “would have loved” to see the crowds gathered at his memorial “because, ultimately, he was a Christian evangelist”.

Carlson then said the ceremony reminded him of his “favourite story ever” before recounting how “a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus” decided to kill Jesus, to stop him from “telling the truth”.

Jack Posobiec compared Kirk to Moses

Far-right influencer Jack Posobiec, who has a reputation for posting anti-Semitic and white supremacist content, continued the references to biblical figures by comparing Kirk to Moses.

“The Bible tells us that on his last day, Moses climbed to the top of the mountain and he looked across the River Jordan, and he saw the promised land,” said Posobiec.

“On his last day, Charlie Kirk was on the top of a mountain, and Charlie Kirk led us there, and Charlie Kirk has brought us to the promised land,” he added.

Posobiec is also known for promoting the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory – which falsely claimed that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring out of a pizza parlour.

Stephen Miller promised to ‘save the West’

“You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal,” said top Trump adviser Stephen Miller, pledging “to save this civilisation, to save the West”.