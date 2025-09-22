Could you pass a quiz on UN terminology before the 2025 General Assembly?

How familiar are you with the language of global diplomacy? Take the 10-question quiz and test your understanding of key UN terms and processes.

The 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has begun its high-level week in New York, during which representatives from all 193 UN member states, as well as the two non-member observers – Palestine and the Holy See – are expected to deliver speeches during the annual general debate.

Established in 1945 with a charter signed by 51 founding members, the UNGA functions as the primary representative body of the UN, operating on a principle of “one country, one vote”, and debating issues ranging from peace and security to development and human rights.

This year’s session comes at a moment of acute geopolitical tension and growing scepticism about the UN’s relevance. In the wake of Israel’s prolonged war on Gaza, and nearly eight decades after the UNGA passed Resolution 181 (PDF) on the partition of Palestine, several Western governments have announced their intent to recognise Palestinian statehood.

How familiar are you with the language of global diplomacy? Take the 10-question quiz below and test your understanding of key UN terms and processes.

