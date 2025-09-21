Singer d4vd cancels US, Europe tours amid investigation into teen’s death

Police say singer is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

The United States singer David Anthony Burke, known by his stage name d4vd, appears to have cancelled the remaining stops on his US and European tours amid the growing fallout from an investigation into a decomposing body of a missing teenager found in the boot of a car.

Ticketmaster, which issues tickets for artists worldwide, said: “There are no upcoming concerts in United States” for the artist, and his October tour in Europe was cancelled on Sunday.

D4vd, whose popularity initially grew on TikTok, has built a large following in recent years and is known for his melancholic and genre-blending music, drawing influences from indie, R&B and rock music.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, went missing last year, and her body was found in a Tesla that US media outlets said was registered to the singer. However, police have not said the car belonged to him.

His representatives did not respond to requests by The Associated Press news agency for comment.

The remains were found in the front boot of the car impounded at a tow yard in Hollywood, California, on September 8 after police were alerted to a strong odour coming from it.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said the remains were Rivas’s. She was from Lake Elsinore, California, outside Los Angeles and was believed to have been last seen in April 2024, according to a missing person flyer seen by US broadcaster CBS.

“She appears to have been deceased inside the vehicle for an extended period of time before being found,” the Los Angeles medical examiner’s office said.

Police searched a house in Hollywood Hills where Burke had been staying on Thursday, broadcaster ABC reported.

Police have not made a statement on the cause of her death or the singer’s connection, if any, with Rivas. The Los Angeles Times, quoting unnamed sources, reported that police were trying to piece together Rivas’s movements before her body was found and establish if there was a connection between them. Police have said Burke has been cooperating with their investigation.

Burke, 20, performed at Chicago’s Salt Shed just two days before Rivas’s body was found as part of his Withered tour to promote his debut album.

His upcoming scheduled performances in Los Angeles and San Francisco will not go ahead, however. His concerts in Europe, which would have seen him make about a dozen appearances beginning in Norway, also appeared as cancelled on Ticketmaster.

Later shows in Australia in November still appeared available for purchase.

The story, which has been in the headlines over the past few weeks across the US, has led to a surge in interest in his music. His 2022 song Romantic Homicide climbed to 29th on Spotify’s global list of the 50 most streamed songs.