News

Trump says US struck another ‘drug smuggling vessel’, killing three

US president says American forces struck the vessel in the Southern Command’s ‘area of responsibility’.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 19, 2025.
US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 19, 2025 [Ken Cedeno/ Reuters]

By News Agencies

Published On 20 Sep 2025

Save

United States President Donald Trump says American forces have carried out another strike targeting a ship that he claimed was “trafficking illicit narcotics”, killing at least three men on board the vessel.

The announcement, late on Friday, marks the third time the US has claimed a deadly attack on an alleged drug smuggling vessel this month.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the “lethal kinetic strike” took place on his orders in the US Southern Command’s “area of responsibility” – a region that encompasses 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage en route to poison Americans,” Trump said.

“The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No US Forces were harmed in this strike.”

The US has twice this month carried out strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels that had originated in Venezuela.

Advertisement