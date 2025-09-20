Irish band Kneecap says Canada ban aims to ‘silence opposition to genocide’

The Irish rap group has been denied entry for their alleged support for Hamas and Hezbollah, accusations the group denies.

Irish band Kneecap has slammed the Canadian government for banning the rap trio from entering the country over accusations that it was endorsing political violence and terrorism by supporting groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Kneecap has emerged as one of the most controversial groups in the music business, with gigs cancelled and the rappers barred from other countries over their strident pro-Palestinian stance.

Vince Gasparro, a Liberal member of the Canadian parliament and parliamentary secretary for combating crime, on Friday said Kneecap members were deemed ineligible for entry because of actions and statements that violate Canadian law.

Kneecap has “publicly displayed support for terrorist organisations such as Hezbollah and Hamas” that goes beyond artistic expression, said Gasparro in a video on social media.

“Canada stands firmly against hate speech, incitement to violence and the glorification of terrorism. Political debate and free speech are vital to our democracy, but open endorsements of terrorist groups are not free speech,” he said.

Canada designated both Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organisations in 2002.

In response, Kneecap said Gasparro’s comments are “wholly untrue and deeply malicious” and threatened to take legal action against him.

“We will be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to a genocide being committed by Israel,” it said in a social media post. “There is no legal basis for his actions, no member of Kneecap has ever been convicted of a crime in any country.”

Kneecap was scheduled to perform in Toronto and Vancouver next month.

A message to Vince Gasparro and our many fans across Canada. 👇 https://t.co/66avCapPgn pic.twitter.com/ySsrgpMs6J — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 19, 2025

Canada’s immigration ministry declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy reasons.

The Canada-based advocacy organisation Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said the government’s decision was a stand against “incitement, hate and radicalisation”, while Jewish organisation B’nai Brith called it a “victory”.

Kneecap has faced criticism for political statements seeming to glorify Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese group Hezbollah, with festivals like Germany’s Hurricane and Southside dropping them from their lineups this past summer.

In May, group member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who was initially charged under the Anglicised name Liam O’Hanna, and who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged with a terrorism offence in the United Kingdom for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance in London in November 2024. He denies the offence, saying the flag was thrown on stage during the group’s performance.

Kneecap has accused critics of trying to silence the band because of its support for the Palestinian cause throughout Israel’s war in Gaza, which has killed more than 65,000 people and reduced much of the enclave to rubble since it began in October 2023. They say they do not support Hezbollah and Hamas, nor condone violence.

In July, Hungary slapped a three-year ban on the Belfast-based group, who had been due to perform at the Sziget Festival in Budapest in August.

Kneecap performed in April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, where they accused Israel – enabled by the US government – of committing genocide against the Palestinians. That prompted calls for the rappers’ US visas to be revoked, and several Kneecap gigs have since been cancelled as a result.