Hamas posts ‘farewell picture’ of 48 captives as Israel destroys Gaza City

The Palestinian group says an expanded Israeli ground invasion and air raids threaten the safety of the captives held in Gaza.

The armed wing of Hamas has released what it calls a “farewell picture” of 48 Israeli captives held in Gaza as the Israeli army continues to destroy and seize the besieged enclave’s largest urban centre.

Qassam Brigades posted a compilation photo online on Saturday, showing the faces of all living and deceased captives, with each of them captioned “Ron Arad” in reference to the Israeli air force captain who went missing in Lebanon in 1986.

Arad’s F-4 Phantom suffered a premature bomb detonation during an attack on southern Lebanon. He was captured by the Amal Movement and later handed over to Hezbollah. Arad is believed to have died, but conclusive proof is not available about his fate.

The image released by Hamas was accompanied by a text, stating: “Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins.”

That was a reference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s repeated rejection of any agreement with Hamas to put an end to the genocidal war in Gaza, and the expanding ground and air attacks led by Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir, despite his public objections to the government’s “conquest” plans for Gaza City.

Israeli authorities have said they believe about 20 captives are still being held alive in Gaza, whereas United States President Donald Trump has suggested fewer than 20 could be alive. Trump and Netanyahu have repeatedly said they will bring back all living and dead captives and “destroy” Hamas.

Hamas has persistently warned that intensifying Israeli attacks and a ground invasion would endanger the lives of the captives, with some already being killed by Israeli bombs. The armed Palestinian group also claims that captives are “scattered throughout the neighbourhoods” of Gaza City.

The threat by Hamas on Saturday came hours before hundreds of thousands of Israelis were once again expected to pour into the streets of Tel Aviv and other cities to denounce the government and demand an immediate and comprehensive deal to end the war and bring back all captives.

Earlier this month, Hamas released a video of two Israeli captives, a move that came roughly a month after it broadcast footage of two more emaciated Israeli captives, one of whom it said was seen digging his own grave.

The images prompted outrage among the families of the captives, as well as Israeli government officials and authorities in the US and other Israeli allies.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 65,208 Palestinians have been killed and 166,271 wounded by Israel since the start of the war in October 2023. Since March 18, when Israel broke a ceasefire with Hamas, 12,653 people have been killed and 54,230 wounded.

As Israel continues to starve the enclave, at least four aid seekers have been killed and 18 wounded over the past day, bringing the total number of Palestinian aid seekers killed to 2,518 people.

Dozens more people have been killed in Gaza City over the past day, with homes attacked and destroyed and thousands forced to flee as the entire area is designated a combat zone by Israel.