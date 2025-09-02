Vietnam marks 80th independence anniversary with military parade

Tens of thousands of people gather in Hanoi to celebrate declaration of independence from French colonial rule.

Vietnam has marked the 80th anniversary of its declaration of independence from France with a large military parade in the capital Hanoi.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hanoi on Tuesday in a strong display of nationalism in the Communist-run country.

Authorities showcased a wide variety of military equipment, including missiles, helicopters and fighter jets, during the celebrations at Ba Dinh Square, where revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh declared independence from colonial rule on September 2, 1945.

Officials said that nearly 16,000 soldiers joined the parade, which also included honour guards from China, Russia, Laos and Cambodia.

In a speech to mark the occasion, To Lam, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, paid tribute to those who died fighting for independence, and reiterated the governing party’s goal for Vietnam to become a “powerful, prosperous and happy nation” by 2045.

“In this sacred moment, we respectfully remember our ancestors,” Lam said.

“Our nation has overcome countless difficulties and challenges. Our country has transformed from a colony into an independent and unified nation, steadily advancing towards modernity.”

University student Vu Thi Trang said she had staked out her position to observe the celebrations two days in advance.

“Something inside just pushed me to be here,” the 19-year-old told the AFP news agency.

“I am grateful for the sacrifices of the previous generation, so that we have peace and freedom to grow up.”

As part of anniversary festivities, Vietnam last week announced it would hand out 100,000 dong ($3.80) to each of its 100 million citizens.

Advertisement

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong also announced that 13,920 prisoners, including 66 foreigners, would be released before the end of their jail terms.

France did not recognise Ho Chi Minh’s declaration of independence, but a disastrous military defeat at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 led to the European power’s full-scale retreat from the country, as well as from neighbouring Laos and Cambodia.

Following the division of Vietnam with the 1954 Geneva Accords, the Communist North and US-backed South fought the two-decade-long Vietnam War.

The Vietnam War ended when Communist forces captured Saigon on April 30, 1975, and the country was unified.