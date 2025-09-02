The blast occurred during a rally organised by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M).

At least 11 people have been killed in an explosion at a rally organised by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) in the Pakistani city of Quetta, according to local media and a police official.

Police are investigating the blast, police official Athar Rasheed told the news agency Reuters on Tuesday.

The English language Dawn news site said at least 29 people were wounded in the blast in the western city.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the deadly blast.

