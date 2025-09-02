At least 11 killed in explosion at political rally in Pakistan’s Quetta

At least 22 killed in three separate attacks in Pakistani border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At least 11 people have been killed in what police officials suspect to be a suicide bombing targeting a political rally in southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta.

“The reports we have say that the bomb went off in a parking area as the people were leaving the rally,” Government official Hamza Shafaat told the Reuters news agency on Tuesday, adding that another 30 people were injured.

Sajid Tareen, a senior leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), also confirmed that the explosion occurred in the car park after the rally was concluded and that several party members were wounded.

Hundreds of workers from the BNP-M from the Balochistan province gathered at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium to observe the anniversary of the party founder Sardar Ataullah Mengal’s death.

His son Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who was in attendance, is believed to be safe, Shafaat said.

Another attack in Balochistan, near the border with Iran, claimed five lives on Tuesday.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Quetta is the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran. Baloch separatist fighters operate in the region and have claimed attacks in the past.

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and most resource-rich province, but also its poorest, regularly ranking among the lowest on human development indicator scorecards.

Earlier in the day, at least six soldiers were killed when rebels attacked the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in the Bannu district of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Advertisement

A group linked to the Pakistan Taliban reportedly claimed responsibility for this attack.

Last year was the deadliest year in Pakistan in nearly a decade. The data reveals that 2,526 people were killed in attacks in 2024 – including nearly 700 security personnel, more than 900 civilians, and approximately 900 armed fighters.