Magnitude 7.8 quake shakes Russia’s Far East region, prompts tsunami alert

The US Geological Survey described the earthquake as an ‘aftershock’ from the massive magnitude 8.8 quake that struck region in July.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck the Kamchatka region in Russia’s Far East in what the US Geological Survey has called an “aftershock” from a massive earlier quake in July.

The quake early on Friday triggered a series of tsunami warnings in the region, but despite waves reaching some shores, there were no reports of damage.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2.

Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness, but no damage had been reported so far.

“This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents,” Solodov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Immediately after the earthquake, we began a rapid inspection of social institutions and residential buildings.”

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, jutting far out into the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean.

Other officials reported tsunami waves of 30 to 62 centimetres (1 to 2 feet) at various points along the coast of the peninsula.

A tsunami warning was also issued for parts of the Kuril island chain, north of Japan, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Videos uploaded to social media captured the moment of the quake, showing people’s light fittings shaking, furniture rattling, and cars parked in the street rocking while their security alarms sounded.

Advertisement

The US National Weather Service and Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for parts of Alaska following the quake, but the warning was later lifted.

Kamchatka is located in a highly seismic area, and at least two quakes with a magnitude greater than 7.0 have occurred in the past week.

An earthquake in July reached a magnitude of 8.8 and triggered a tsunami that flooded a seaport town and activated warnings across the entire Pacific.