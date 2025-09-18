US revokes visas for Indian executives over fentanyl allegations

US embassy says corporate leaders – who it did not identify – are involved in ‘trafficking fentanyl precursors’.

Washington, DC – The administration of United States President Donald Trump has revoked and denied visas for some Indian business executives over allegations that they are involved in the trade of fentanyl components, according to the US Embassy in India.

A statement issued by the embassy on Thursday announcing the revocation of visas did not identify the targeted individuals or provide details about the nature of their business.

“In furtherance to the Trump Administration’s efforts to keep Americans safe from dangerous synthetic narcotics, the US Embassy in New Delhi has revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership based on involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors,” it said.

Fentanyl precursors include tranquilisers and other chemicals used in the manufacturing of the dangerous drug.

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and New Delhi over trade and India’s importing of Russian oil.

Trump had imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian imports – a move that was rejected by New Delhi, which underscored that Washington’s European allies have continued to buy Russian energy products as well.

This week, however, Washington and New Delhi held talks at various levels, raising the prospect of a deal.

US trade officials visited India, and on Tuesday, Trump held a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!”

Shortly after that readout, the Trump administration issued a declaration to the US Congress that listed India amongst 23 “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries”.

Thursday’s statement from the US Embassy on revoking and denying visas to Indian business leaders suggested that the two countries are working together to confront the drug trade.

“We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge,” it said.

“Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs.”

Overdoses on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, have killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US over the past years.

According to government estimates, last year, the US saw 80,391 overdose deaths, more than half of which were from fentanyl. In 2023, fentanyl alone killed 76,282 people.

Trump has been escalating the government’s so-called war on drugs.

This month, he authorised air strikes against two vessels near Venezuela that he said were transporting drugs into the US.