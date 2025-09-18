Trump says he plans to designate Antifa a ‘major terrorist’ group

Trump described the group as a ‘sick, dangerous, radical left disaster’ as well as a ‘major terrorist organisation’.

United States President Donald Trump has announced he plans to designate left-wing activist group Antifa a “terrorist organisation”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform late on Wednesday, Trump described the group as a “sick, dangerous, radical left disaster” as well as a “major terrorist organisation”.

“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding Antifa be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said.

It was unclear who or what exactly the US president plans to designate, with Antifa, short for anti-fascists, a loosely organised activist movement that lacks a distinct leader, structure or even membership list.

On Monday, senior White House officials said they would dismantle a “vast domestic terror movement” they claimed had resulted in right-wing activist Charlie Kirk being assassinated last week.

Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff, said the Trump administration is “going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organised campaign that led to this assassination, to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks”.

Investigators have yet to provide a motive for Kirk’s killing – which authorities allege was carried out by 22-year-old Utah native Tyler Robinson – but many on the right of the political divide have blamed leftist ideology for the assassination.

Trump also threatened to designate Antifa a terrorist organisation during his first term,