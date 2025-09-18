Suspected Houthi drone attack strikes Israeli city of Eilat

Drone strike on Israeli city of Eilat caused no casualties, and follows Israeli attack on Yemen’s Hodeidah on Tuesday.

The Israeli military says a drone launched “from the east” crashed in the southern city of Eilat, causing material damage but no casualties.

The drone reportedly fell in the city’s hotel zone.

Thursday’s strike appears to be the latest on Israel from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Israel has repeatedly conducted its own attacks on Yemen.

Following its bombing of Qatar on September 9, Israel intensified its strikes on Yemen, killing dozens.

The drone attack in Eilat follows a series of 12 strikes carried out by Israel on Tuesday against Yemen’s port of Hodeidah. An Israeli air strike in late August also killed Ahmed al-Rahawi, the prime minister of the Houthi government in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa.

Thursday’s attack comes four days after Israeli strikes on the Yemeni capital and the northern province of al-Jawf killed more than 40 people, according to the Houthis.

Since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have carried out drone and missile attacks against Israel, saying that they have been conducted in solidarity with Palestinians under fire. They have also targeted vessels in the Red Sea.

That has led to air strikes not just from Israel, but also from the United States and the United Kingdom. The UK and the US have not conducted attacks on Yemen since May, after the US agreed to a ceasefire deal with the Houthis.

The Houthis have controlled much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, since September 2014. They have fought against the country’s internationally recognised government, as well as a Saudi-led coalition, for years, although the front lines in that war have been largely frozen since 2022.