South Korean prosecutors seek arrest of ‘Moonies’ leader in bribery probe

Unification Church leader accused of bribing former first lady whose husband Yoon Suk-yeol fell from grace last year.

Click here to share on social media

South Korean prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, over bribery allegations linked to a former first lady.

The request on Thursday came a day after Han was questioned over her alleged role in bribing former first lady Kim Keon-hee and conservative lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong.

The charges came amid a drive to investigate Kim and her husband, former President Yoon Suk-yeol, who was forced from office last year after imposing martial law.

“We have requested an arrest warrant for Han earlier today,” prosecutor Park Sang-jin said. “The charges against her include violation of political funds act, anti-graft law, incitement to destroy evidence and embezzlement.”

“We considered the risk of Han tampering with evidence to be very high, which led us to seek the warrant.”

The Unification Church criticised the investigators’ attempt to arrest Han, insisting she does not pose a flight risk or a threat of destroying evidence and has cooperated with the investigation despite health problems.

Founded in 1954 by Han’s late husband, the Unification Church has long been the subject of controversy and criticism.

Retaining a cult-like culture, followers are referred to disparagingly as “Moonies”. The church’s teachings are centred on Moon’s role as the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, and it carries out mass weddings.

Advertisement

The church’s reach extends far beyond religion, spanning businesses from media and tourism to food distribution. Han assumed leadership after Moon’s death in 2012.

Han is suspected of ordering the delivery of luxury gifts, including a designer handbag and diamond necklace, to Kim in 2022 to curry favour with her husband, who became president that year.

Kim was arrested and indicted last month on charges of bribery and stock market manipulation. Her lawyers deny the allegations. Meanwhile, her husband – also in custody – is standing trial over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December.

The couple fell from grace after Yoon’s martial law declaration briefly suspended civilian rule before it was overturned by opposition lawmakers.

Yoon was impeached and removed from office in April over the attempt.

Han also faces allegations of bribing Kweon with 100 million won ($72,000).

A Seoul court issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday for Kweon, citing the risk he could tamper with evidence.

Han, who was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Wednesday, denied claims she directed the alleged bribes, pinning the blame on a former church official who has since been arrested.

A Seoul court is expected to review the validity of Park’s arrest warrant request for Han early next week.