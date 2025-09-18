France’s big protest: Who’s on strike, why and what’s next?

The strike action and nationwide protests follow the Block Everything demonstrations earlier in September.

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets across France against budget cuts proposed by the government under President Emmanuel Macron as the nation battles a high deficit and debt.

More than a dozen trade unions joined forces on Thursday, went on strike and rallied people in large cities, including Paris, Lyon, Lille and Marseille, to express anger against the economic plans.

The unrest followed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou’s resignation last week after a vote of no confidence and a popular backlash against his government’s fiscal policies. Macron’s selection of a close ally, Sebastien Lecornu, as the new prime minister has further incited anger among many people across the country.

Thursday’s strikes also follow the Block Everything antigovernment protests that took place last week. Hundreds of protesters were arrested as part of the nationwide movement, which saw 175,000 people take part and large police deployments in response. Angry mobs set fires to block highways and petrol stations across the country, erected barricades, and caused damage that halted train and vehicular traffic, officials said.

Here’s what’s we know about Thursday’s protests and why they are happening:

What happened on Thursday?

Protesters gathered early in cities across France, including in Paris, to mount roadblocks across streets and highways. Several tourist attractions, such as the Arc de Triomphe and the Louvre in Paris as well as some metro stations were shut down or were partially open as a result of the strike.

With one-third of teachers expected to strike, many schools were also closed. Some businesses and most pharmacies were not operating.

In Paris, protesters clashed with police as officials tried to clear barricades. In the southeastern city of Chambery, dozens cycled on the streets to disrupt traffic. Students in Paris, Marseille and Rennes in the northwest also took part and blocked school entrances. Some held up banners that read, “Tax the rich”.

🔴 CHAMBÉRY I Ils sont de retour ! Les cyclistes de la ville s'élancent sur les ronds-points de la ville, pour faire entendre leurs revendications, en ralentissant la circulation #18septembre2025. pic.twitter.com/NEyPgmbQ09 — Révolution Permanente (@RevPermanente) September 18, 2025

Across the country, Palestinian flags were visible as some protesters also stood in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during Israel’s war on the strip. Protesters blocked the Eurolinks arms factory in Marseille, which is believed to supply equipment to Israel, while holding a large banner that read: “Shut down the genocidal factory.”

The French national rail company SNCF said in a statement early on Thursday that while “a few disruptions” were expected on high-speed trains in France and Europe, most were expected to function as usual.

However, regional rail lines, as well as the Paris Metro and commuter trains, were expected to be more seriously disrupted after 91 percent of drivers in the capital city had put in strike notices. Air traffic disruptions were minimal as related unions postponed strike plans to October.

Utility company EDF reduced nuclear energy production by 1.1 gigawatts, according to reporting by state-owned broadcaster France 24, as workers lowered output as part of the strike.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau earlier warned of possible disturbances by leftist groups. The government deployed about 80,000 police and gendarmes, supported by drones, armoured vehicles and water cannon, to keep order.

Why are unions protesting?

The protests and strike were organised by several trade unions, mainly in response to budget cuts proposed by the government for 2026.

Bayrou initially proposed the cuts in July to tackle what he said was a “life-threatening” debt burden in France. He aimed to cut public spending by 44 billion euros ($52bn) in 2026.

Bayrou’s measures included: a freeze on pensions; higher healthcare costs and the scrapping of two public holidays to generate more economic activity.

However, the proposals met strong opposition in parliament as well as on the streets. Far-left parties and the far right banded together to vote against Bayrou, ending his nine-month run and rejecting the budget proposals. Analysts called it a blow to Macron’s centrist Renaissance party as Bayrou was the fourth prime minister ousted in less than two years.

Lecornu, the former defence minister who was appointed prime minister the same day, has promised to scrap lifelong privileges enjoyed by prime ministers and abandon the public holiday cuts. However, many voters remain unconvinced, and Thursday’s protests were aimed as a warning to Lecornu, analysts said.

“We feel that our colleagues were not fooled by the appointment of Sebastien Lecornu,” said Sophie Venetitay, general secretary of SNES-FSU. the largest union for middle and high school teachers.

Anger was already mounting against the Macron government in general over higher fuel taxes imposed in 2018 – and later scrapped after large-scale protests. In April 2023, Macron again angered many when he forced through pension reforms that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 to generate more economic activity. That policy was not reversed despite large protests also led by trade unions.

What are the protesters’ demands?

Trade unions are demanding a reversal of the budget cuts and have urged Lecornu to abandon the current budget plans, warning that they would negatively affect wages, job security and access to public services.

They argued that the plans are unfair and the rich and corporations should be taxed more to close the budget gaps.

In a statement in August before Lecornu was appointed, eight trade unions described the proposed measures as ones that targeted workers, those in precarious employment, retirees and the sick, who they said would be made to “pay the price” to reduce the debt.

The unions also blamed the current debt crisis on Macron’s tax relief for businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the unions have continued to call on Macron to undo the pension reforms he earlier forced through.

On Thursday, some protesters also called for Macron to resign. The president, who faces low approval ratings, is due to leave office in May 2027.

🔴 "Macron démission !" Une manifestation immense au Vieux-Port à Marseille pour l'acte 2 de la mobilisation septembriste.@EmmanuelMacron, il est temps de s'en aller. Le peuple le demande. pic.twitter.com/b6Yx53SGEz — La France insoumise 13 (@lfidep13) September 18, 2025

What happened at Block Everything protests?

During the Block Everything protests, a leaderless, citizen movement, about 175,000 people protested on September 10, also against Bayrou’s budget measures. The demonstrations were largely endorsed by leftist political parties.

Protesters blocked highways and mounted barricades across the country. More than 540 people were arrested.

The movement started online as young people on social media called for a nationwide shutdown. They began circulating hashtags like #boycott, #disobedience and #solidarity on social media sites in July and August. The Block Everything movement has been compared to the widespread Yellow Vest protests held from November 2018 to June 2019 when protesters marched against higher fuel costs imposed by Macron’s government in weekly demonstrations.

What next?

Trade unions said they would not back down unless changes are made and the austerity measures are thrown out.

Meanwhile, Lecornu met with some opposition parties on Wednesday to rally support for his budget.

After Lecornu’s meeting with the leftist Socialist Party, which has 66 members in parliament, party head Olivier Faure said the prime minister had been vague about his intentions. The party had earlier proposed an alternative budget that would see business subsidies cut and wealthier households taxed more.

“The prime minister gives the impression that he doesn’t know which direction he wants to go,” Faure told local broadcaster TFI. “If we were to vote today, we would vote for no confidence.”

Lecornu is also lobbying for support from the 210 centre-right lawmakers, who form part of a so-called central bloc.

The prime minister’s first address to parliament is scheduled for October 2.