‘War on free speech’: Outcry after Maldives passes controversial media bill

Critics say new media regulatory bill will muzzle the press and free speech online, a claim the government dismisses.

A bill that critics say could muzzle the media has sparked an outcry in the Maldives after the government of President Mohamed Muizzu pushed it through parliament, where it enjoys a supermajority.

A prominent union of journalists pledged on Wednesday to defy the bill, while the main opposition party called for protests and a global press freedom group urged Muizzu to veto the legislation.

“The Maldivian parliament has passed a draconian bill that seeks to muzzle dissent online and offline, both on traditional media and social media,” said Ahmed Naaif, the secretary general of the Maldives Journalists Association (MJA), the country’s biggest union of media workers.

“We journalists will stand together in defiance against this takeover of the media by the executive branch,” he told Al Jazeera.

Muizzu’s government, however, says the legislation, known as the Maldives Media and Broadcasting Regulation Bill, only seeks to create a unified body to oversee broadcast and online media and to “safeguard the constitutional right to freedom of expression”.

“Personal social media accounts used in a private capacity are not regulated under this legislation,” Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel said in a statement on X. He added that it will establish “clear standards and a code of conduct” and will also “address the challenges of misinformation, disinformation and coordinated manipulation of content”.

The controversy has threatened fresh political turmoil in the Maldives, an island nation of 500,000 people that has struggled to consolidate its democracy since it ended 30 years of one-man rule at the ballot box in 2008.

Advertisement

It comes months after the president’s allies in parliament and the judicial watchdog overhauled the country’s Supreme Court, suspending a judge and firing two others on allegations of abuse of power. The former judges say the charges were manufactured to influence the outcome of several cases, including one challenging constitutional amendments that strip legislators of their seats if they switch political parties.

The government denies the accusations.

Censorship

Muizzu’s party, the People’s National Congress (PNC), and its allies control 79 of the parliament’s 93 seats.

On Wednesday, the PNC called an extraordinary session in the evening, while parliament was in recess, to push the new media bill through. Deputy Speaker Ahmed Nazim ignored protests inside and outside parliament, expelling seven legislators of the main opposition, to go ahead with the vote.

The approved bill envisions the creation of a commission comprised of seven members, three of whom will be appointed by parliament and four elected by registered media groups. All members can be dismissed by the parliament, which is formally called the People’s Majlis of Maldives.

The bill also grants the commission sweeping powers to fine, suspend and shutter news outlets. These include for coverage that the commission deems contrary to religious norms, national security or public order.

The initial version of the bill had said it would not be parliament but the president who appointed three of the members of the commission, which some advocates and critics alike acknowledged showed the PNC had listened to some concerns to withdraw those provisions.

However, Naaif, the secretary-general of the MJA, said the bill places the media “under government control” as the president’s party controls parliament and has the power to dismiss any member who is elected by media outlets.

“The PNC has ignored our calls for the media to be regulated through a self-regulatory mechanism, without government interference. Instead, it is giving these regulatory powers to a politicised commission,” he said. “This bill is all about penalising journalists and media groups for their coverage rather than safeguarding the freedom of the press.”

Naaif also claimed a provision in the bill – which states that electronic media would be subject to the same rules as traditional media – puts anyone who publishes content online at risk. The bill defines electronic media as channels that broadcast news and information using audio, video, tape, and the internet.

Advertisement

“This bill will enable censorship of the internet to a whole new level,” he said.

The government, however, vehemently denies the claim.

“Let’s look at how ‘media’ is interpreted. It is interpreted as registered media. This bill will not apply to people who are not part of the media,” Minister of Youth Ibrahim Waheed, a former journalist, told the PSM public broadcaster on Wednesday.

“This bill will not apply to young people who are creating content for social media.”

Waheed also told reporters later that the provision on electronic media refers to channels run by registered media outlets on social platforms.

‘Sad day for democracy’

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has meanwhile declared the passage of the bill a “sad day for democracy in the Maldives” and called for the public to “join us to protest this draconian control bill”.

Former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said that the bill “signifies the end of press freedom in Maldives” and that the “underhanded manner in which it was forced through parliament, despite protests by journalists, opposition parties, media organisations, civil society, and the public, lays bare the government’s disregard for Maldivians’ democratic rights”.

Former Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said that the government has “declared war on free speech” and that “instead of fixing the crises our nation faces, they are trying to censor the voices that hold them accountable”.

The United States Embassy in the Maldives, following the bill’s passage, urged Muizzu’s government to “uphold the freedoms of expression, including dissenting and opposition voices” while the Bar Council of the Maldives (BCM), which represents the country’s legal profession, called on the president to reconsider enacting the bill.

“The BCM believes the bill requires substantial revision and reconsideration to align with constitutional principles and international best practices,” Hussein Siraj, the council’s president, told Al Jazeera.

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) echoed the call.

“CPJ is deeply concerned that the Maldives Parliament has passed a bill that would undermine the work of independent journalists and place the media under government control,” the group said in a statement on X.

“We urge President @MMuizzu to reject the Maldives Media and Broadcasting Regulation Bill and uphold his pledge to protect media freedom.”