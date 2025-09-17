President al-Sharaa says talks between Syria and Israel may lead to a security agreement soon.

Syria’s President Ahmed al-Sharaa has said that security talks with Israel are a “necessity”, and could lead to results in the “coming days”.

Al-Sharaa, who led the force that overthrew former President Bashar al-Assad in December ending the country’s 13-year war, made the comments to reporters on Wednesday.

Israel responded to al-Assad’s overthrow by declaring that a 1974 security agreement with Syria had collapsed, and increased the amount of Syrian territory Israel controlled, as well as ramping up air attacks in Syria, killing several Syrian soldiers over the past few months.

The United States, which has backed Syria’s new authorities, has attempted to broker a deal between Syria and Israel.

However, al-Sharaa said that the US had not pressued Syria to make a deal with Israel.

The Syrian president added that the potential agreement between Israel and Syria would need to respect Syria’s airspace, which Israel has repeatedly violated for years, as well as Syria’s territorial integrity. He added that the United Nations would need to monitor any agreement.

A security agreement could lead to other agreements being reached, al-Sharaa said, but a normalisation agreement between the two countries was not currently on the table.

Israeli intervention

Israel’s most recent ground incursion in Syria came on Sunday, when Israeli soldiers carried out searches in the towns of Saysoun and Jamlah, in southeastern Deraa.

The day before, al-Sharaa had confirmed that talks with Israel had begun, in an attempt to restore the 1974 agreement, which followed the 1973 war between Israel and Syria.

Advertisement

Syria failed to retake the occupied Golan Heights, which Israel had taken in 1967, in that war. A demilitarised buffer zone was established as part of the 1974 agreement, but Israel violated the agreement by seizing the buffer zone, and areas outside it, after the fall of al-Assad.

Israel has also taken bombed targets across Syria, including the Defence Ministry in Damascus in July. That month Israel supported Druze militiamen in Suwayda against local Bedouin tribal fighters and Syrian government forces sent to end fighting between the Druze and the Bedouins.

Israel has framed that intervention as in support of the Druze, a minority also present in Israel, and part of an Israeli demand that Syrian government forces not be present in areas south of Damascus up to the border with Israel.

The Israelis have also emphasised al-Sharaa’s past membership of al-Qaeda, despite the Syrian president’s shedding of those associations.

The news outlet Axios reported on Tuesday that Israel’s demands during negotations with Syria included the demilitarised zone southwest of Damascus, as well as a no-fly zone in that area, in exchange for an Israeli withdrawal from all of the land it has seized in Syria since December, except for an outpost on the summit of Mount Hermon.

Axios reported that Syria had been working on a counterproposal.