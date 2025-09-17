Saudi Arabia signs mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan

Pact declares any attack on Saudi Arabia or Pakistan an attack on both, deepening shared security alliance.

Saudi Arabia and nuclear-armed Pakistan have signed a formal mutual defense pact, state media from both countries said, in a move that significantly strengthens a decades-long security partnership.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both,” a joint statement published on Wednesday said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The defence pact was based on the “historic partnership” between the two countries, the statement said, and “shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation”.

During their meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “discussed ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries across various fields”, SPA said.

“They also exchanged views on regional and international developments, issues of common interest, and the efforts aimed at achieving security and stability.”

Sharif is currently on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

More to come …