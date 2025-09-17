Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,301

US-funded research conducted by Yale’s School of Public Health identified more than 210 sites where thousands of Ukrainian children have been taken for military training, drone manufacturing and forced re-education by Russia, as part of a large-scale deportation programme.

Canadian Minister of Transport Chrystia Freeland will leave cabinet and take on a new role as Canada’s special representative for Ukrainian reconstruction, Prime Minister Mark Carney said. Freeland, who is of Ukrainian descent, helped drive Canada’s policy towards Russia, including the imposition of a raft of sanctions.