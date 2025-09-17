Qatar’s emir visits Jordan to discuss cooperation after Israel attack

The visit is Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s first since Israel’s strike on Doha last week.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is visiting Amman for talks with Jordan’s king, days after hosting Arab and Islamic leaders at an emergency summit that condemned Israel’s recent attack on Doha.

The Qatari leader landed on Wednesday in Jordan’s capital, where he will be received by King Abdullah II, Crown Prince Hussein Abdullah and senior Jordanian officials.

The visit is the emir’s first since the Israeli military struck a residential area in Doha on September 9, killing six people in what the emir called a “blatant, treacherous and cowardly” attack against Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) pledged at Monday’s summit to “activate a joint defence mechanism”, the most actionable result of the meeting.

Reporting from Amman, Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid stressed the importance of Sheikh Tamim’s trip, which comes a day after United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio met the emir in Doha in an attempt to repair US-Qatari relations in the aftermath of the Israeli strike.

“We are expecting that this is going to be an important bilateral visit because it’s the first one that comes after that strike by Israel on Doha on Hamas targets,” Bin Javaid said.

As well as the Israeli strike on Doha, Bin Javaid emphasised that another key point for discussion would be Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Bin Javaid noted that the emir’s trip to Jordan, which is a crucial ally for the delivery of aid to Palestinians, was symbolic.

“The symbolism is there because Qatar wants to show the world that it stands with the Palestinian people and that it will continue its diplomatic posture within the region and beyond,” he said.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry has condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza City, saying it considers it an “extension of the war of genocide against the brotherly Palestinian people”.

The major attack is part of a plan to undermine peace prospects and pose a threat to regional and international security, the ministry said.

“The ministry reiterates the state of Qatar’s firm and permanent position in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people.”

The emir and king will hold meetings in which military cooperation will likely be a focus and are expected to coordinate on Israel’s strikes in Doha before the United Nations General Assembly meetings next week.

They are also due to talk about improving their relations and about supporting stability in Syria.