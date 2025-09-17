News|Refugees

Only 13 survivors from capsized boat carrying 74 refugees off Libya: UNHCR

UN agency says dozens killed after a boat carrying mostly Sudanese refugees capsized near the Libyan town of Tobruk.

Migrants aboard an overcrowded boat react as they are approached by the crew of the migrant search and rescue ship Sea-Watch 5, operated by the German NGO Sea-Watch, during a rescue operation in the Search and Rescue (SAR) zone in the central Mediterranean, off Libya, August 11, 2025
At least 456 people died along the central Mediterranean route between January 1 and September 13, according to the IOM [File: Louisa Gouliamaki/Reuters]

By Usaid Siddiqui and News Agencies

Published On 17 Sep 2025

Save

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Libya said that only 13 people survived after a vessel carrying 74 people, mostly Sudanese refugees, capsized on Tuesday off the coast of the eastern Libyan town of Tobruk.

Dozens remain missing, it said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

On Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said at least 50 people died after the vessel caught fire. The United Nations migration agency said that it provided medical support to 24 survivors.

“Because safe and legal pathways are available to only a very small number of people, the real solution is to end the war in Sudan so families can return home in safety and not take these dangerous journeys,” UNHCR said.

The war in Sudan between the army and paramilitary forces has pushed more than 140,000 refugees into Libya in the past two years, nearly doubling the number of Sudanese refugees in the country.

The disaster was the latest to befall refugees and migrants making the perilous Mediterranean crossing from Africa to Europe.

In August, at least 27 people died after two boats sank off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, while in June, at least 60 refugees and migrants were feared missing and drowned at sea after two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya.

Advertisement

At least 456 people died and 420 were reported missing along the central Mediterranean route between January 1 and September 13, according to the IOM.

Libya, home to around 867,055 migrants, has emerged as a transit route for migrants or refugees trying to reach Europe since the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Since his overthrow, Libya has struggled to form a strong state after years of dictatorship. The country is currently divided between two rival governments, with rival militias frequently coming into conflict in the oil-rich country.

Rights groups and UN agencies have documented systematic abuse against refugees and migrants in Libya, including torture, rape and extortion.

Advertisement