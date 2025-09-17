Five police officers shot, three fatally, in Pennsylvania

Shooting took place in a rural part of the US state.

At least three police officers have been killed and two injured in the state of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris told the media on Wednesday that five officers were shot – three fatally.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was rushing to the scene of the shooting in North Codorus Township, about 185km (115 miles) west of Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said he is also heading to the scene and urged on social media “all residents to follow the instructions of local law enforcement”, adding he is “praying for all involved”.

A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order, though it said schools and students were not involved in the shooting. The order was lifted later in the afternoon. The district said in a statement that authorities “advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed”.

The medical response unfolded on a rural road in south-central Pennsylvania that winds through an agricultural area with a barn and farm fields.

Police have not provided any details about who was involved in the shooting.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi called the violence against police “a scourge on our society”. She said federal agents were on scene to support local officers.