China accuses New Zealand of harassing its citizens at airports

Chinese embassy says it lodged a ‘serious representation’ over interrogations and seizures of electronic devices.

China has accused New Zealand of harassing its citizens by subjecting them to unjustified seizures of electronic devices and interrogations at the country’s borders.

China’s embassy in Wellington said on Tuesday it had lodged a “serious representation” with the government over “unwarranted conduct and harassment” by security and intelligence personnel.

A Chinese citizen transiting at a New Zealand airport was recently interrogated “without cause” and had his personal digital devices confiscated, some of which were not returned, the embassy said in a statement on social media.

The incident followed several reported cases of Chinese citizens experiencing “similar harassment during entry or transit in New Zealand”, the embassy said.

The embassy demanded that “such wrongful acts cease immediately” and “a safe, fair, and non-discriminatory environment be provided for the Chinese students, tourists, and other travellers” entering or transiting through New Zealand, according to the statement.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS), the country’s main agency for human intelligence, said its operations are carried out in accordance with the law and are subject to robust oversight.

“When we engage with individuals as part of any operational activity, this is done professionally and in accordance with our mandate and legal authorities,” the intelligence agency said in a statement.

The NZSIS added that it has a longstanding policy of not discussing “what may or may not be specific areas of operational focus, or individuals”.

China is New Zealand’s top trade partner, with two-way trade last year worth $22.9bn.

In June, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, where he hailed the “strong and innovative” economic relationship between their countries.