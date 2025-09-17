Brazil’s Bolsonaro discharged from hospital

His release comes a day after the convicted ex-leader was rushed to a hospital after falling ill at home.

A day after he was brought to the hospital with low blood pressure and other symptoms, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been released.

According to a hospital note, Bolsonaro was released on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old former army captain was brought to the hospital suffering from a “severe bout of hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure” his son, Flavio, wrote on X.

Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2023, has had recurring intestinal issues since he was stabbed while campaigning in 2018, including at least six related surgeries, the last being a 12-hour-long procedure in April.

On Thursday, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after finding him guilty of plotting a coup following his 2022 election loss to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

He has been under house arrest since August, after he allegedly sought pressure on the courts from United States President Donald Trump. It is unclear whether he will remain under house arrest while his appeal is pending or be moved to prison.