Romanian prosecutors indict pro-Russian former presidential candidate

Calin Georgescu and 21 others accused of instigating violence after presidential election was cancelled over alleged Russian meddling.

Prosecutors in Romania have called for far-right politician Calin Georgescu to stand trial, accusing the once-presidential hopeful of attempting to instigate violence after the country initially cancelled its presidential elections in December.

Georgescu, a strong critic of NATO, initially topped the first round of presidential elections. However, Romania’s top court ultimately cancelled the elections, accusing Russia of meddling in the electoral process. Moscow has denied the accusations.

Georgescu, 63, and Horatiu Potra, a mercenary who had previously worked as a military contractor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), are alleged to have secretly met at an equestrian centre and discussed a plan to attack the capital Bucharest.

They said Potra then allegedly led a team of 20 people, organised in “a paramilitary group”, with weapons and explosives towards the capital, only to be stopped in traffic by police following a call to the emergency number.

Potra is currently trying to obtain asylum in Russia, according to General Prosecutor Alex Florenta. The 55-year-old has been indicted in absentia. Prosecutors indicted 20 others as well.

When Romania’s elections were rerun in May, centrist Nicusor Dan won with 54 percent of the votes, beating his nationalist opponent, George Simion.

The result of the race, viewed as crucial for the direction of the NATO member and having wider geopolitical implications for Europe, was warmly welcomed by the European Union and Ukraine.

Prosecutor General Florenta told reporters on Tuesday that criminal investigations had revealed a pattern of hybrid attacks against Romania over the last year, seeking to influence voters and weaken state institutions.

The campaign included cyber attacks, public events and online disinformation. Ransomware cyber attacks associated with pro-Russian groups Lockbit, Lynx, Akira and Ransom Hub targeted more than 13 state institutions, 12 transport firms and 17 banks, Florenta said.

Georgescu, who has denied any wrongdoing, has been banned from running for office again. His case will now head to a judge, who will decide whether to hear or dismiss it.