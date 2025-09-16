At least 50 dead after vessel carrying Sudanese refugees catches fire

In the Mediterranean Sea, at least 2,452 migrants or refugees died or went missing last year.

Click here to share on social media

At least 50 people have died after a vessel carrying 75 Sudanese refugees caught fire near the Libyan coast on Sunday, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday that it has provided medical support to 24 survivors.

“Urgent action is needed to end such tragedies at sea,” IOM’s Libya chapter posted on X.

Last month, at least 68 refugees and migrants died and dozens went missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Yemen, according to the IOM.

At least 2,452 migrants or refugees died or went missing in the Mediterranean Sea last year, according to the IOM, making it one of the deadliest routes for refugees.

Libya has emerged as a transit route for migrants or refugees trying to reach Europe since the fall of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

During Gaddafi’s rule, African migrants found work in the oil-rich country. But since his ouster, the North African country has been mired in armed conflict among rival militias.

Libya is home to around 867,055 migrants.