The Pitt wins best TV drama Emmy, as war on Gaza echoes at ceremony

Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder, also an Emmy winner, calls for a free Palestine in her acceptance speech.

The Pitt, a television series centred on the trials and tribulations of American healthcare workers, has been awarded the prize for best drama at the Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max drama, set in a fictional emergency room in Pittsburgh, also took home the prizes for best leading actor and best supporting actress, for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, at the 77th edition of the awards show in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Wyle, who portrays the grizzled and overworked emergency physician Michael Robinavitch in the series, paid tribute to healthcare workers in his acceptance speech.

“To anybody who is going on shift tonight, or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job, this is for you,” Wyle said.

The Studio, a comedy about the head of a Hollywood studio trying to balance his artistic dreams with commercial realities, won 13 awards, the most on the night, including lead actor in a comedy for co-creator Seth Rogen.

“I so could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing,” Rogen said in his acceptance speech.

“I’ve never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale. And my parents were like, ‘Yeah, that’s a good idea, you should probably buy that.'”

Adolescence, the Netflix hit about a 13-year-old boy radicalised by online misogyny, won eight awards, including best limited series.

Severance, the Apple TV+ sci-fi series about employees who have undergone a procedure to separate their work memories from their personal lives, took home the best actress in a drama series award for Britt Lower and the best supporting actor in a drama series award for Tramell Tillman, respectively.

Advertisement

The HBO Max dark comedy Hacks, about the fraught relationship between a legendary stand-up comedian and a younger comedy writer, won best actress in a comedy series for Jean Smart and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Hannah Einbinder.

In her acceptance speech, Einbinder called attention to Israel’s war in Gaza, declaring “free Palestine”.

Elaborating on her remarks backstage, Einbinder, who earlier this month signed a pledge not to work for Israeli companies implicated in the war, said the issue was close to her heart for many reasons.

“I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and longstanding … institution that is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state,” she said.

Earlier, Spanish actor Javier Bardem said in a red carpet interview with Variety that he could not work with any film studio that “justifies or supports the genocide” in Gaza.

“That’s as simple as that,” Bardem said.