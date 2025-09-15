Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,299
Here are the key events on day 1,299 of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Published On 15 Sep 2025
Here is how things stand on Sunday, September 14:
Fighting
- Russian forces killed two people in Ukraine’s Kherson, including a 49-year-old woman who was found dead in the rubble of her home, authorities said, a day after Russian attacks killed six people across the country.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers were advancing in the border areas of the northern Sumy region, and said Russian forces had suffered significant losses in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions along the 1,000km (620-mile) front line.
- Ukrainian forces said they had regained control of the village of Filia in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, and reported bringing down a Russian ballistic missile and 164 drones of different types over the past day.
- Ukraine’s military also claimed a strike on Russia’s Kirishi oil refinery in the northwestern Leningrad region, causing “explosions and a fire”.
- The governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, said the fire on the refinery’s grounds was caused by “falling drone debris”, after Russian forces shot down three Ukrainian drones. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured, Drozdenko added.
- Drozdenko also said that two trains derailed in the Leningrad region due to “sabotage”, with one driver dying of his injuries while being transported to a hospital.
- The death toll from an explosion on another railway line in Russia’s Oryol region on Saturday has risen to three. All of the victims were Russian national guard troops, said Alexander Khinstein, the governor of the Kursk region.
- A Ukrainian military source claimed responsibility for the attack in Oryol, but not the deadly derailment in Leningrad, the AFP news agency reported.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence reported intercepting 361 Ukrainian drones and four aerial bombs and rockets from a US-made high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) in a 24-hour period, according to the TASS news agency.
- Five people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the city of Horlivka, in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, Russian-appointed local official Ivan Prikhodko said in a post on Telegram.
Cyberattacks
- Russia’s Central Election Commission said that it experienced an “unprecedented attack” on its digital systems during elections on Sunday for dozens of regional officials, including 21 out of the country’s 80 governors. Russian officials did not immediately comment on who they thought might be behind the alleged attacks.
Politics and Diplomacy
- United States President Donald Trump again said he was willing to impose sanctions on Russia, but said Europe must do more, including ceasing to buy oil from Russia.
- “Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil,” Trump told reporters. “And the sanctions… that they’re putting on are not tough enough, and I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing.”
- Romania summoned Moscow’s envoy after a drone breached its airspace during a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine, informing him that “such recurring incidents contribute to the escalation and amplification of threats to regional security”.
- Annalena Baerbock, the new president of the United Nations General Assembly, said that UN peacekeepers could play a role in supporting a peace solution to the war in Ukraine. “If a peace treaty is reached, it must be secured as best as possible,” Baerbock told the Sunday edition of the Bild newspaper.
- Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for European troops to be deployed on Ukrainian soil in an interview with the Kyiv Independent. “If they don’t want foreign troops on Ukrainian soil, I’ve got a brilliant idea – they bog off,” Johnson said.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies