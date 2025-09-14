Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,298

United States President Donald Trump said the US is prepared to impose new energy sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO nations stop buying Russian oil and implement similar measures.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week was unacceptable but that it remained unclear if Russia had deliberately sent the drones into Polish territory. Poland had shot down the drones, the first known shots fired by a member of the Western alliance since the war began.