UK fires ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

The United Kingdom has fired Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States over his relationship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has said.

Mandelson, a veteran Labour politician who was key to the party’s success under former leader Tony Blair, came under heavy scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein after a birthday book was released, including a letter purportedly from Mandelson describing Epstein as “my best pal”.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” the FCDO said on Thursday.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.”

On Wednesday, The Sun newspaper published emails that it said showed Mandelson telling Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

“I think the world of you,” Mandelson told him before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

The emails were published after the Democrats on the US House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein, who at the time was a wealthy and well-connected financier. In that album, Mandelson called Epstein “my best pal” in a handwritten note.

The FCDO said the revelation of Mandelson’s suggestion that Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged was “new information”.

