Suspect in US school shooting dies of self-inflicted wounds: Police

The two teenage students injured in the shooting at Evergreen High School are in stable condition, police said.

Police in the US state of Colorado have confirmed that the suspect in a high school shooting has died of self-inflicted injuries.

Local police identified the suspect as a male student at Evergreen High School in a small town outside Denver, Colorado, where a shooting occurred on Wednesday at about 12:30pm (18:30 GMT).

Two high school students were injured in the attack and received treatment at a nearby hospital, according to Jacki Kelley, a public information officer at the Jeffco County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are now saying that the shooter is a juvenile male. We’re not giving an age yet. The weapon used today was a revolver handgun,” Kelley told reporters.

The two teenage victims of the school shooting were initially reported to be in critical condition, but US media later said their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Their identities have not been released.

Police are also investigating multiple locations inside and outside the school where the suspect fired shots with a revolver, Kelley said.

Police officers responding to the scene did not fire at the suspect, she said.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are among the external groups assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators will also try to understand the motivation behind the shooting, Kelley said.

“Obviously, we’re going to focus on that suspect’s home, his car, his locker. All the things that we need to do to find out more about him and maybe why this happened,” she added.

