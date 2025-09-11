Israeli-Russian captive in Iraq Tsurkov was freed in exchange deal: Report

Two prisoners, including naval officer seized by Israel in 2024, were released for Elizabeth Tsurkov’s freedom, Iran’s Tasnim news agency says.

Israeli-Russian academic and Princeton University student Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was held captive in Iraq for more than two years, was released earlier this week in an exchange deal with Israel, according to a report by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Two prisoners, including a Lebanese national seized in 2024, were released by Israel in exchange for the freedom of Tsurkov, whom Tasnim described in its report on Thursday as an “Israeli spy”.

Citing an unnamed source in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Tasnim identified one of the Israeli prisoners as Imad Amhaz, who was abducted in November 2024 by Israeli forces from Batroun, a predominantly Christian coastal town north of Beirut.

Amhaz was identified by Israel as a trainer mariner and “senior operative” of the Lebanese group Hezbollah. But Lebanese officials told the country’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) that the abducted man was a civilian naval officer.

Tasnim, which is affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, did not name the second prisoner released by Israel.

The agency also downplayed the role played by United States President Donald Trump in securing the release of Tsurkov.

On Tuesday, Trump announced Tsurkov’s release on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump had said Tsurkov was held by Kataib Hezbollah, an armed group which is part of Iraq’s security apparatus under the umbrella of the state-funded Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF). The force is a Shia paramilitary dominated by Iran-backed armed groups. It is a separate entity from the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Advertisement

Tsurkov disappeared in Baghdad in March 2023 while conducting academic research. She was last seen in the Karrada district before reports surfaced that Kataib Hezbollah had abducted her.

Her case remained secret for months until Israel’s prime minister’s office confirmed in July 2023 that she had been abducted. It said the Iraqi government was responsible for her safety.

The 37-year-old holds both Israeli and Russian passports and had entered Iraq on her Russian travel documents, according to Israeli authorities.

In November 2023, Iraqi state television aired footage of Tsurkov in which she claimed to be working for the CIA as well as the Israeli agency Mossad, allegations her family rejected as coerced confessions.